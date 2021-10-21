Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.52. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,889,000 after purchasing an additional 96,546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.