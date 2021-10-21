Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.91. 11,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,298. Comerica has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comerica stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Comerica worth $61,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.79.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

