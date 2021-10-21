Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $83.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.79.

Shares of CMA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $88.06.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 13.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Comerica by 4,180.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 68.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

