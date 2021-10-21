Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comcast in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the cable giant will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

