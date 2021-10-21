Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives $1,144.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,144.00.

CLPBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

