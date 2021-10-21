Colliers Securities Weighs in on Biomerica, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biomerica in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 89.83% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%.

NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of -0.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter worth $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biomerica by 2,200.0% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biomerica by 53.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Biomerica by 20.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter worth $217,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

