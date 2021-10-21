Collective (CO2) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $100.00

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Collective coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a total market cap of $178,672.15 and $100.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Collective has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00043421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00203247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00098771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Collective Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

