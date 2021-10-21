Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus upped their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE CFX opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. Colfax has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,084 shares of company stock worth $14,859,663. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

