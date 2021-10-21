Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.53. 91,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,083. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $92.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Cohen & Steers worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

