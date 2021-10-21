Cohanzick Management LLC Takes $483,000 Position in EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in EQ Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in EQ Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in EQ Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQHA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. EQ Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

