Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New Investment in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter worth $2,074,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $3,924,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $6,036,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $2,453,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $526,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAO opened at $9.94 on Thursday. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

