Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 3.57. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -657.89%.

In other news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

