Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.820-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.20 million-$499.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.98 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.100 EPS.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGNT. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $2,400,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

