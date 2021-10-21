Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.820-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.20 million-$499.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.98 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.100 EPS.
Cognyte Software stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $38.00.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $2,400,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cognyte Software
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.
See Also: Call Option
