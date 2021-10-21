Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 560,303 shares.The stock last traded at $29.37 and had previously closed at $27.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Codexis by 2,965.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Codexis during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Codexis during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

