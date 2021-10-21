Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $6,181,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 779,405 shares of company stock worth $101,527,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $175.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.88 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $182.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

