Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Trading 5.5% Higher

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.99 and last traded at $43.99. 1,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 146,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $727.72 million, a P/E ratio of 193.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

