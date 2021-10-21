Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.