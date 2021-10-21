Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Clearwater Analytics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst B. Suri expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CWAN. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

