Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $334.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.66. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $3,202,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,070,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,036,717 shares of company stock worth $313,022,408. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.60.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.