Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AQN. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

