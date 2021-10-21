Claro Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797,852 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,155,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,692 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $76.43 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.69.

