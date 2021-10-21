Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after buying an additional 166,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,142,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Polaris by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $126.38 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.68 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist reduced their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

