Claro Advisors LLC Buys 623 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 223,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 166.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 33,494 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,756,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,205,000 after buying an additional 974,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $205.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

