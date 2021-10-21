Claro Advisors LLC Buys 58 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

SYK opened at $273.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.80 and a 200 day moving average of $261.77. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.