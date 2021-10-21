Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RMG. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

RMG stock opened at GBX 416.70 ($5.44) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 224.24 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 470.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 925.43.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

