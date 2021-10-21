Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sprague Resources were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SRLP stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sprague Resources LP has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 81.24% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $657.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprague Resources LP will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.54%.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.