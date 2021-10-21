Citigroup Inc. Has $96,000 Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 53.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,371 shares of company stock worth $1,523,703. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $930.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

