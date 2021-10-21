Citigroup Inc. Has $120,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 143.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 229,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,009,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RTM opened at $171.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $178.43.

