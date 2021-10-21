Citigroup Inc. Has $106,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of JKL stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.48. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

