Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,006 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atreca were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Atreca by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 307,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Atreca by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Atreca by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 151,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 25,735 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Atreca by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atreca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCEL opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Atreca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $193.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCEL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

