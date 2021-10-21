Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) is Innovative Portfolios’ 4th Largest Position

Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Innovative Portfolios’ holdings in Cintas were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 68.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,296 shares of company stock worth $24,251,347. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $423.30. The stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $311.69 and a 1 year high of $426.95.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

