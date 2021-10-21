Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 10,615 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 66.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.56.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at $455,797,807.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $676,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,069,351.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,427 shares of company stock worth $31,762,937. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $504.80. 1,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $483.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.21 and a 1 year high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.