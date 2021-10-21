Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 265,688 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,000. Open Text accounts for about 0.6% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 37.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after buying an additional 79,420 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at $512,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 475,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,166. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2209 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

