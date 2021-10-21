Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,938,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 110.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $392.14. 590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,663. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.35 and a twelve month high of $396.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $6,696,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,414 shares of company stock valued at $98,582,183. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

