CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 2,828,409 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,136,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,828,409 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $52,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,075,000 after buying an additional 6,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,345,000 after buying an additional 3,868,996 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5,030.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 3,330,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,882,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,574,000 after buying an additional 3,250,022 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

ETRN opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.