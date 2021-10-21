CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $154.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 652,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,935 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $154,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after buying an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,134,000 after buying an additional 153,275 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $251.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.73 and its 200-day moving average is $237.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $251.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.