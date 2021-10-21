CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,343,024 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343,024 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 5.63% of NetScout Systems worth $119,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 354.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.03, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.