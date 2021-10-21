Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.63, but opened at $28.48. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chuy’s shares last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 301 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,823 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $25,883,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $577.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.