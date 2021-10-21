Christopher Mackay Purchases 125,435 Shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay bought 125,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$366,270.20 ($261,621.57).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Christopher Mackay bought 676,825 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$1,759,745.00 ($1,256,960.71).

On Thursday, September 23rd, Christopher Mackay acquired 327,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$958,110.00 ($684,364.29).

On Friday, September 17th, Christopher Mackay acquired 198,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$67,320.00 ($48,085.71).

On Friday, August 20th, Christopher Mackay acquired 27,964 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$9,647.58 ($6,891.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a current ratio of 14.76.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.18%. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

