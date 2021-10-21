Chris Muir Sells 76,822 Shares of ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) Stock

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) insider Chris Muir sold 76,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total value of £205,882.96 ($268,987.41).

Shares of LON:SCS opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 286.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 460.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75. ScS Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 170.52 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The company has a market cap of £102.64 million and a P/E ratio of 5.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th.

SCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

