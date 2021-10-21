Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s (CHYHY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHYHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.54.

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $19.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

