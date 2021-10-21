Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRRF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

CHRRF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. 239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.