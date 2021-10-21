Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.17.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $495.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.08. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,885.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 217,500 shares of company stock worth $2,604,010 and have sold 1,380,000 shares worth $19,300,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.