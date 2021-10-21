Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives $8.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

CGIFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

