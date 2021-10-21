Chemed (CHE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Chemed to post earnings of $4.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chemed to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHE opened at $444.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.84. Chemed has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

