Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.750-$3.100 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. COKER & PALMER restated a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.67.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $181.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.23. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

