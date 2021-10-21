ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. 1,580,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.41 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 179,422 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 79.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 512,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

