ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.15.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. 1,580,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.41 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 179,422 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 79.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 512,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
