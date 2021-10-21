Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Short Interest Update

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,800 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 2,474,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning and investing in an income-producing office and retail properties. Its portfolio includes Three Garden Road, Langham Place Office Tower, and Langham Place Mall. The company was founded on April 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

