Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82,205 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cerus were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cerus by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cerus by 38.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,002 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cerus by 22.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

