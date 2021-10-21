Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Issues Earnings Results

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $23.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

